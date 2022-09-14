Helping Ukrainians affected by war as winter approaches

BOCA RATON, Fla. — It's been 6 months since Russian forces invaded into Ukraine.

This week it appears Russian troops retreated from key Ukrainian hubs in the Kharkiv region.

Ukranian president Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukrainian troops were able to take back over 2,317 square miles of territory that were under Russian control.

That's good news for local Ukrainians like Mariya Kempr-Reiss.

"I think for a long time there was a lot of anxiety in the morning and in the last couple of days it's kind of this excitement and this optimism that maybe this is all turning, and things are going to get better and hopefully this war will end soon," said Kempr-Reiss.

Kempr-Reiss is from Ukraine and still has family there as well as a cousin on the frontlines.

"He was the CEO of a medical company and now he is an officer in the Ukranian Army," said Kempr-Reiss.

Kempr-Reiss credits aid from the U.S. and other outlets for stepping up and helping the Ukrainian Army with resources.

"The goal was for them to hold on for as long as they could with everything that they had and wait for all of this weaponry to come in," said Kempr-Reiss. "I think now the balance of weaponry has shifted to the Ukrainian side so where the Russians might be running out of certain artillery weapons. The Ukrainians has the best the West has to offer."

Semper-Reiss is part of the Boca Helps Ukraine organization which has collected food and supplies for people in affected areas of Ukraine.

"The army is not just the number of people and the amount of weapons that you have it's the will to fight and to know what you're fighting for," said Kempr-Reiss.

Kempr-Reiss says now, heavy winter season is setting in and the organization is collecting coats and jackets to help refugee family that escaped their homes in spring.

"The river crossings are probably going to be more difficult during the winter, the roads get more difficult, supply lines, everything," said Kempr-Reiss.

Boca Helps Ukraine has a fundraising goal of $11,000 in the month of September as well as purchase 500 new coats.

If you'd like to help visit bocahelpsukraine.org.