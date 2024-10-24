Watch Now
Hard working hospitality workers honored in Boca Raton

WPTV News anchor Ashley Glass helps recognize hospitality workers
The second annual Boca Chamber Platinum Service Awards at Boca West Golf &amp; Country Club was a huge success!
The second annual Boca Chamber Platinum Service Awards at Boca West Golf & Country Club (1).jpg
"I was thrilled to help with emcee duties for a second year and celebrate our local hospitality workers," WPTV News anchor Ashley Glass said. "Two things really stood out to me. These people work so hard and they really care. They care about their jobs, and they care about your experience when you visit local hotels and restaurants."

The second annual Boca Chamber Platinum Service Awards at Boca West Golf & Country Club.jpg
Throughout the ceremony, nominees and winners were recognized for their work in culinary, housekeeping, and more.

The overall winner goes to Eltaina Alcime, a server at The Polo Club of Boca Raton.

