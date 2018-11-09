Habitat for Humanity build helps veterans

BOCA RATON, Fl. - Hundreds of volunteers spent Friday working in Boca Raton for the annual Veterans Build for Habitat for Humanity of Southern Palm Beach County.

More than 200 volunteers helped 10 homeowners fix up their homes, three of those homes were owned by veterans.

“It would have killed me to do all this stuff,” said Navy Veteran John Brown.

Brown was getting help painting his house. He said he felt appreciated as a veteran.

“It sticks with you long after the paint has gotten old and everything else, things like this you remember,” he said.

Air Force Veteran Melvin Pollack, the POW detained in the cell next to Senator John McCain, was at the volunteer site to see the work going on in the city he calls home.

“This is a whole neighborhood revitalizing, a whole neighborhood,” said Pollack.

Habitat said anyone can put together a group and volunteer next year. They hope to get more volunteers and maybe help more homeowners next year.