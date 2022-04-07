Watch
Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton

Gov. Ron DeSantis smiles gleefully in Tallahassee, Jan. 11, 2022
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is all smiles during his address to a joint session of the legislature, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla.
Posted at 1:30 PM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 13:48:10-04

BOCA RATON, Fla. — WATCH LIVE COVERAGE BELOW AT 3 P.M.

Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Boca Raton on Thursday afternoon where he will hold a news conference at Florida Atlantic University.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m.

It's unclear what the governor will speak about during the afternoon briefing.

DeSantis was in Palm Beach County last week where he announced for the second-straight year that first responders throughout the state of Florida will receive a $1,000 bonus.

