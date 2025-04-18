'Get to actually help people': 911 operators honored during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

BOCA RATON, Fla. — This week marks National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, a time to recognize the crucial role of emergency dispatchers who work tirelessly to ensure community safety.

In Boca Raton, the local call center is adorned with decorations honoring the dispatchers for their unwavering commitment to public service.

WATCH: Dispatcher discusses stress and rewards of job

Local 911 operators discuss impact of 'hectic' but 'rewarding' job

Just last week, the dispatch team faced a significant challenge, receiving at least 25 calls simultaneously to report a plane crash on North Military Trail that tragically resulted in the deaths of three people.

Meddjina Dorsainzio, a communications training officer with four years of experience in the call center, describes the intense atmosphere during high-priority incidents.

"I feel like, if I'm dispatching to a high-priority incident, my adrenaline is, like, rushed a little bit, but I just have to remember to stay calm. Because if I stay calm, then I keep the units calm, because they can hear the stress in your voice too," Dorsainzio said.

Dorsainzio finds her work both stressful and rewarding, emphasizing the impact it has on the lives of those she assists.

"I get to actually help people make a difference, change lives potentially. And it's rewarding," she said. "It's hectic, but again, everybody just remains focused on work. We all work together. We get through it and then take a minute to breathe after."

She notes that some 911 calls are particularly emotional, lingering in her mind long after her shift ends. This week of recognition is particularly meaningful for Dorsainzio and her colleagues, who dedicate their lives to their vital work in emergency response.