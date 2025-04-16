Food donations to Boca Helping Hands drop 40%, prompting urgent plea for help

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A food bank in Palm Beach County is looking for help to keep its mission going. Boca Helping Hands reports a dramatic decline in food donations and is now sounding the alarm.

As of March 1, Boca Helping Hands has received just 866,000 pounds of food — down from 1.4 million pounds at this time last year. That's a staggering 40% drop in donations, leaving shelves emptier and putting pressure on the organization's ability to serve those in need.

WATCH: Executive Director Greg Hazle shares how 'the community can make the difference'

Food donations to Boca Helping Hands drop 40%

"Every bag is probably worth about $120," said executive director Greg Hazle. "Back in 2022, we were delivering around 6,500 bags every month between here and our four satellite locations. Now, it's almost 10,000."

Hazle said the sharp drop in food donations is the result of a trickle-down effect from federal budget cuts, particularly to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Cuts to the USDA have limited the supply of food to regional food banks — suppliers for local nonprofits like Boca Helping Hands.

"Think of the food banks as the wholesalers, and we're the retail guys," Hazle explained. "They receive funding to purchase food and distribute it to agencies like us.

Beyond food distribution, Boca Helping Hands provides essential services like medical care and financial assistance to about 35,000 people annually. But Hazle warns that the food shortfall could start affecting other programs if the non-profit has to come out of pocket to close the gaps.

"It's like robbing Peter to pay Paul," he said. "We fear the day when someone comes in for help with job training or rent, and we have to turn them away."

That's why Boca Helping Hands is urging the community to step in — with food, money, and support for local food drives.

"That's the only leverage we have," Hazle said. "We're not in direct contact with federal agencies. Many of the people who come to us for food never imagined they'd be in this position. The community can make the difference."

Hazel tells WPTV donations can be picked up by the nonprofit or dropped off at their location at 1500 NW 1st Ct Boca Raton, FL 33432.

To find out how you can help, visit bocahelpinghands.org.