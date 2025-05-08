Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoca Raton

Actions

FAU's Center for Autism and Related Disabilities program releases water safety guide for children with autism

Manual includes guidance such as creating an emergency plan, home pool safety, swimming lessons
Swimming pool file photo
WPTV
File photo
Swimming pool file photo
Posted
and last updated

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Children on the autism spectrum face a much higher risk of drowning.

WPTV is connecting parents with a new resource that is aimed at saving lives.

Florida Atlantic University's Center for Autism and Related Disabilities (CARD) has released a free manual titled "Autism Water Safety and Drowning Prevention Resources."

It is designed to educate parents and help create a safety plan.

The new FAU CARD water safety manual includes crucial safety guidance such as:

  • Creating an emergency plan: Step-by-step guide for parents and caregivers if a child wanders, including when to contact law enforcement
  • Home pool safety: Tips on barriers, alarms, drain covers and professionally installed pool fencing
  • Active supervision: Designating a responsible, distraction-free "water watcher" during all water activities
  • Swimming lessons: Encouraging adaptive swimming instruction; swimming should be the first sport a child with autism learns
  • CPR training: How to get trained and why it’s essential to survival during a drowning emergency
  • Using the right safety equipment: The importance of United States Coast Guard-approved life jackets over recreational flotation toys
  • Removing temptations: Keeping toys and attractive objects out of the pool when not in use

Click here to check out the free manual.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening