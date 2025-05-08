FAU's Center for Autism and Related Disabilities program releases water safety guide for children with autism

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Children on the autism spectrum face a much higher risk of drowning.

WPTV is connecting parents with a new resource that is aimed at saving lives.

Florida Atlantic University's Center for Autism and Related Disabilities (CARD) has released a free manual titled "Autism Water Safety and Drowning Prevention Resources."

It is designed to educate parents and help create a safety plan.

The new FAU CARD water safety manual includes crucial safety guidance such as:



Creating an emergency plan: Step-by-step guide for parents and caregivers if a child wanders, including when to contact law enforcement

Home pool safety: Tips on barriers, alarms, drain covers and professionally installed pool fencing

Active supervision: Designating a responsible, distraction-free "water watcher" during all water activities

Swimming lessons: Encouraging adaptive swimming instruction; swimming should be the first sport a child with autism learns

CPR training: How to get trained and why it’s essential to survival during a drowning emergency

Using the right safety equipment: The importance of United States Coast Guard-approved life jackets over recreational flotation toys

Removing temptations: Keeping toys and attractive objects out of the pool when not in use

Click here to check out the free manual.