FDOT talks problems, solutions at I-95 and Congress Ave. overpass in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. - For some, it seems like déjà vu at the intersection of Congress and Interstate 95 in Boca Raton.

Big-rigs going over the edge, and at times, directly on to I-95 have been a problem here lately.

A 26-year-old woman died while driving on the ramp Thursday morning -- plowing through the median with fatal results.

The Florida Department of Transportation says it has made improvements in signage and road striping at the interchange in the last few months.

Some are wondering if it’s enough.

“They will look at the circumstances of yesterday‘s crash and see if there’s anything that we can do engineering wise,” says Barbara Kelleher Spokesperson for the Florida Department of Transportation’s District 4.

She says as the I-95 Express Lane Project gets underway in Palm Beach County in 2019, they may look to include changes to the interchange in the design contract.

“More signs, maybe change the signs to bigger signs with bigger letters, rumble strips,” Kelleher said.

She said those are more long-term solutions.

As of right now, Kelleher says there are no plans to make improvements in the short term, as their numbers show the ultimate solution may come down to the drivers.

FDOT says 7,200 vehicles use the southbound ramp every day, which is more than 2.6 million vehicles ever year.

Over the course of the year, the intersection averages eight crashes.

"When you look at the volume of traffic that uses that ramp, and the small number of crashes that are occurring at the intersection, we would say, no that’s not a significant number," Kelleher says.

“Fifty percent of the crashes at that intersection were speed related. People were not making the turn or they weren’t making it safely," said Kelleher.

She said unless there’s a sudden, dramatic increase in crashes, there won’t be any major changes for now.

FDOT says it will be conducting a study on the northbound ramp of Congress and I-95 in January to see if there are similar issues there.