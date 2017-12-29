26-year-old woman dies at notoriously dangerous I-95 exit in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A notoriously dangerous interstate exit in Boca Raton cost a woman her life Thursday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a woman, identified as Jasmine Tinesha Fairell, 26, Opa Locka, Fla., was traveling southbound on the Interstate 95 exit ramp to Congress Avenue at 6:30 a.m.

Fairell failed to negotiate the curve, driving her 2014 Nissan Sentra over the raised divider median. The car continued southbound and struck the concrete barrier wall.

Fairell was pronounced dead at the scene.

This exit has been the scene of multiple crashes over the last few years, including semis dangling from the overpass and also one that crashed onto the interstate in October.

In April, a 69-year-old tow truck driver died when he fell from the overpass as he tried to secure a semi that had wrecked at the exit.