Devastating storm floods Boca Raton: A closer look at the impact

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Sunday night's downpour caused Boca Raton to experience an unprecedented storm that left the city reeling.

In just a few hours, an astonishing billion gallons of water fell, causing widespread chaos. Cars broke down, and countless individuals found themselves trapped in their homes as floodwaters surged higher.

City officials have been quick to provide insight into the scale of this natural disaster.

"In all the history I have in storm water, we haven't seen an event like this in maybe 50 years,” explained Zachary Bihr, the Public Works and Engineering director of Boca Raton.

During a Monday night city commission meeting, Bihr, along with City Manager Mark Sohaney, presented critical data regarding the storm's intensity.

“It's approximately 1 billion gallons of water, that's somewhere between 25 and 30 football stadiums that fell in two hours; it is an immense amount of water,” Bihr said.

The southeastern corner of Boca Raton was particularly hard-hit, recording upwards of 7 inches of rain.

Sohaney reassured residents that "our storm water system functioned exactly how it is designed. We're very grateful for that."

He noted that despite the overwhelming rainfall, the system worked effectively to clear most areas hours after the storm subsided, with crews working diligently overnight and into the following morning.

Staff believes there may have been more flooding had it not been for their systems.

City staff reported ongoing efforts to mitigate flood impacts, with crews surveying the aftermath and responding to calls for assistance.

“Even for a city with a well-maintained stormwater system, this was pretty challenging in that short amount of time,” Sohaney acknowledged.

Impact by the numbers



Average of 7 inches of rain in just 2 hours

100 cars stranded due to flooding and needed towing

60 storm-related calls to the police department

100 calls to fire rescue

No major injuries reported.

Residents of the Palm Beach Farms neighborhood struggled with the aftermath of the storm.

Many found themselves unable to leave their homes as water levels rose significantly.

"My hope is that we get drainage, that all this is changing to something that we can all not be afraid every time a little rain falls down," expressed resident Silvia Janson, who was seen cleaning her yard of leaves and debris left by the floodwaters.

When asked if she was finally able to leave her house, she joyfully replied, "No, I can get out, I'm so happy."

WPTV addressed to Bihr on Monday the road within Palm Beach Farms that was still underwater, where we interviewed Janson.

Later that evening, city crews responded to assist Janson and her neighbors.

"There were several trucks, and it was really loud; the water went, they took it with them," she noted, grateful for the quick response.

Bihr assured residents during the Monday meeting that the city was assessing which areas required priority for infrastructure upgrades. Notably, plans are already in place for construction in Palm Beach Farms, set for spring 2026.

The storm’s devastation extended beyond residential areas; it even impacted local institutions like Florida Atlantic University, where pictures show campus parking lots inundated.

Campus officials tell WPTV classes were not canceled on Monday or Tuesday and that any student that faced a hardship due to the storm was given flexibility.

The Boca Raton resort suffered surface water damage in its lobby.

Representatives reported that they were able to clean the space and replace damaged furniture promptly, ensuring that guests were not impacted.