Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoca Raton

Actions

Detectives investigating armed robbery at Town Center Mall parking lot

Incident occurred Sunday just before 9:30 p.m
wptv-boca-raton-police-.jpg
WPTV
wptv-boca-raton-police-.jpg
Posted at 9:55 PM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 21:55:57-04

BOCA RATON, Fla.  — Boca Raton Police Department detectives are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Sunday at the parking lot of the Town Center Mall.

According to police, the incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. as the victim approached her car after ending her shift at True Food Kitchen.

The victim told police she noticed a blue sedan driving toward her. As she entered her vehicle, two Black men got out of the sedan and pointed a handgun at her. The suspects yelled at the victim demanding her money.

Police said the victim gave the suspects an envelope containing $250 in tip money from her shift.

The victim said the suspects got back in their car, which she later described as a newer model bright blue Alpha Romeo Giulia, and drove towards the Glades Road entrance of the mall.

The suspects are described as 18-20 years old. They were both wearing dark hooded sweatshirts and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matthew Finne at 561-620-6093.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms