David 'Jay' Floyd: Boca Raton police searching for missing man

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton police are looking for a missing man they say was last seen Monday morning.

Police said David “Jay” Floyd, 50, was last seen by his wife around 8 a.m. in their residence located at The Heritage community at 360 W Palmetto Park Road.

Floyd's wife told police her husband was complaining about his pacemaker causing him pain. The wife stated that she was on the phone with police dispatch when Floyd changed his mind and asked her to drive him to the hospital, but Floyd left the apartment while she was changing.

According to police, Boca Raton Fire Rescue arrived at the residence and searched the area hospitals. Boca Raton police, assisted by the West Palm Beach police bloodhound, searched the area but were unable to locate Floyd.

Floyd had his car keys and cell phone on him but police said the cell phone was shut off.

Cameras in the area show Floyd traveling northbound on SW 4th Avenue towards Palmetto Park Road on foot.

Floyd is described as 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighing 210 pounds. He has blue eyes and salt and pepper hair.

He was last seen wearing a black sweater and bright orange pants. He has a full sleeve of tattoos on his right arm including Ohio State, Mickey Mouse, waves, and a pirate. He also has the Epcot ball on his left shoulder and a stormtrooper on his right calf.

Floyd wears large gauges in both ears, police said.

Anyone with information about David “Jay” Floyd's whereabouts is asked to call 911.