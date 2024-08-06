Could this be the suspect in the Boca mall murders? What authorities say

BOCA RATON, Fla. — We have an update related to "The Missing Piece" documentary that first aired on WPTV in the spring of 2024.

In the one-hour special report, WPTV digs into three unsolved cases from 2007 with ties to the Town Center at Boca Raton. Those cases include the murder of Randi Gorenberg, a surviving Jane Doe victim and her young son, and the murders of Nancy and Joey Bochicchio.

A Swedish three-part show released in August, in part, explores possible connections of a convicted Swedish serial killer for crimes committed abroad to the 2007 local cases.

WPTV took our questions about the Swedish show to retired FBI Special Agent John MacVeigh. He’s worked the 2007 local cases from the beginning and has stayed close to any new developments.

When asked if the man, Peter Mangs, profiled in the Swedish show, could be a suspect in the local unsolved cases from 2007, MacVeigh responded, “Absolutely not. From what I was told recently, he wasn’t even in the U.S. in 2007.”

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WPTV anchor Ashley Glass that Mangs departed the United States 10 days before Gorenberg’s murder and didn’t return until 2009.

“He was not in the United States, according to Customs and Border Patrol records,” said Teri Barbera, the public information officer for the sheriff’s office.

Barbera said a white Chrysler that was discussed in the Swedish documentary as possibly related to the Gorenberg case was purchased by a relative of Mangs well after Gorenberg’s murder.

Barbera also confirmed to WPTV that the method of operandi of Mangs does not fit the crimes in the Randi Gorenberg case.

“Based on these facts, Peter Mangs is not a suspect in the Randi Gorenberg murder,” Barbera said.

WPTV’s Ashley Glass reached out to Boca Raton police, which is the lead department on the Jane Doe and Bochicchio cases from 2007.

“After fully vetting all leads, Mangs is not considered a suspect in these cases,” Det. Scott Hanley told Glass.

The sister of Nancy Bochicchio, JoAnn Bruno, described the ideas presented in the Swedish show as “full of holes.”