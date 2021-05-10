Companies to present proposals to redevelop Mizner Park Amphitheater

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton could soon see changes.

Back in October, the city heard from a local non-profit organization on a proposal for redeveloping the Mizner Amphitheater. Now the city has to hear from others on what they would like to do with this space.

The amphitheater is the main focus for new development from three companies presenting to the city of Boca Raton on Monday.

"It just has a nice vibe," said resident Bridget Freedman.

Freedman lives nearby and said she supports the idea of redoing this area, especially if it ties in with the Boca Raton Museum of Art next door.

"I love the art they have down the sidewalk with the statues," Freedman said.

On Monday, the city will hear from the Boca Raton Center For Arts and Innovation, which had previously presented a plan for a new arts center.

The city will also hear from Naftali Group and AEG for the first time.

"We have to hear them all to make sure the proposal we pick is the best for our residents," said Mayor Scott Singer.

Singer added that the city is excited to revamp the amphitheater space.