Camino Real Bridge closing for a year in Boca Raton for construction

Miranda Christian
5:32 PM, Apr 11, 2018
BOCA RATON, Fla. - A head's up for commuters in Boca Raton, the Camino Real Bridge is closing Thursday morning for a year. 

The multi-million dollar project will renovate the bridge and make it wider and safer for walkers and bikers. 

The city said it plans for 12-13 months of construction with work during the day and week. 

Detours and traffic signals will be put into place during construction.

The bridge will close Thursday morning at 5 a-m. 

