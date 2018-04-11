Partly Cloudy
BOCA RATON, Fla. - A head's up for commuters in Boca Raton, the Camino Real Bridge is closing Thursday morning for a year.
The multi-million dollar project will renovate the bridge and make it wider and safer for walkers and bikers.
The city said it plans for 12-13 months of construction with work during the day and week.
Detours and traffic signals will be put into place during construction.
The bridge will close Thursday morning at 5 a-m.
