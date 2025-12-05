Boca Raton voters will see this ballot question about government campus project in March

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton city leaders approved a new version of a ballot question that would put the proposed downtown government campus mixed-use project in the voter’s hands.

During a lengthy meeting Tuesday, city council members spent hours rewording the ballot question’s language, ensuring it was neutral.

Voters will see this ballot question about government campus project in March

The finalized version, limited to 75 words, will appear on the March 10 ballot:

Approving Lease of Downtown City Land, Agreements for Public Improvements, and Preserving / Enhancing Memorial Park

Shall the City approve agreements with Boca Raton City Center, LLC leasing 7.8 acres of City property east of Northwest Second Avenue near Brightline Station, for 99 years, creating a walkable neighborhood with residential, retail, office, and hotel uses, generating rent and revenues to City for general uses and enhancements to City property, including:



Preserving Memorial Park area, honoring veterans,



Expanding public recreational and green spaces,



New community center, City Hall, and police substation?



Yes ___

No ___

The measure passed in a 4-1 vote, with council member Andy Thomson in dissent. Most city leaders agreed to include key details in the question like residential, retail, hotel, and office space.

“This at least is clear to the voters. You always have to think about the voters that are not sitting in the audience, that haven’t sat in the dais, that are just reading this for the first time — and it doesn’t have a lot of specifics,” said council member Yvette Drucker. “A walkable neighborhood, we’ve been talking about that for years. Now it has residential, retail, office, and hotel we’re not trying to deceive anyone, it’s there.”

Thomson could not support the question, saying it was too slanted and promotional. In the meeting, Thomson said he ran the original ballot question through AI analysis, which rated it 8.5 out of 10 for favorability towards the project.

“Whether you’re in favor of this plan or you’re opposed to it I think we should all want a question posed to the residents that is fair,” said Thomson. “Here’s the problem, the current draft, which I understand was drafted in conjunction with Terra Frisbie, is not.”

Real Estate News Judge blocks ballot questions on public land sales in this city Ange Toussaint

Members with Save Boca echoed concerns about the language and argue every word matters for the 30-acre project.

“It was very disappointing to see the council go with the more favorable wording even though residents brought forward concerns. I think it’s so important for all voters that they should be able to know all of the facts,” said Martha Parker. “I think its really important when you’re making that decision to make sure that you’re considering the true costs of the project both in terms of what it's going to do to quality of life and also what taxpayers are going to be spending.”

WPTV asked the city for comment on the changes and Mayor Scott Singer sent a statement, saying:

Months ago, the City Council, and our prospective partners committed to putting the downtown government campus proposal on the ballot. Residents will have the final say on the proposed deal to double green space, create a walkable neighborhood with a mix of uses, and generate more than $3 billion in revenues to the city.

City leaders will continue negotiations with developers, and are scheduled to vote on the master plan Jan. 20.

