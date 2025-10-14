Boca teen raises $19k for Parkinson's through virtual music fundraiser

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Boca Raton teen is turning her love of music into a mission, by helping raise money for those living with Parkinson’s disease.

Kasey Moore, a student at American Heritage Palm Beach held the 5-day online fundraiser named ‘Parkin-Song’ last month.

Moore played the piano and violin during the visual fundraiser and raised $19,000 — surpassing her goal of $15,000.

Her first fundraiser was held in 2020. Moore was inspired by father who is a neurologist. She said she wanted to make a difference after seeing his patient’s struggles firsthand.

“Being able to raise the money and even more than that being able to bring together a community of people from around the world looking forward to help this specific goal it honestly like, really touched my heart,” said Moore.

All proceeds of the fundraiser will go towards the Parkinson’s foundation.

Moore also started a non-profit named NeuroEduCares aimed at supporting families affected by neurological diseases.

