Towing company owner from Boca Raton sentenced to prison for tax evasion

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A business owner from Boca Raton was sentenced to 15 months in prison after he was found guilty of tax evasion.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that Craig Goldstein, 60, the former owner of a towing company in Broward County, previously pleaded guilty to three counts of tax evasion for underreporting income.

In addition, investigators said he failed to pay federal tax on money he received through a Personal Injury Protection kickback scheme and other cash-based fraud.

According to the pleadings, Goldstein was an owner of West Way Towing in Lauderdale Lakes, which towed and stored disabled vehicles, including ones involved in wrecks.

Prosecutors said Goldstein referred crash victims to certain attorneys and chiropractors, who would then illegally charge insurance companies for unneeded services under Florida's PIP program.

Goldstein charged a fee for each patient referral, which he collected in cash and failed to report to the Internal Revenue Service.

Investigators said he also failed to report cash he received from vehicle storage lien fees and from vehicle auctions, the sales prices of which were manipulated to falsely reflect that he made no profit.

The DOJ said Goldstein admitted owing the U.S. government more than $130,000 in income tax.