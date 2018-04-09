Boca Raton teens hit the runway for fashion show fundraiser

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Teenagers in Boca Raton strutted their stuff at the second annual Golden Runway Teen Fashion Show on Saturday.

It was the second annual event at the Town Center Mall in Boca Raton.

Students from Boca Raton's public high schools walked the runway, modeling the latest fashion from several stores in the mall.

The event raised money for the Golden Bell Education Foundation, a non-profit arm of the Boca Area Chamber of Commerce that supports Boca Raton public schools.

Since its inception in 1991, the Golden Bell Education Foundation has granted more than $1.4 million to public schools in Boca.

WPTV's Stephanie Susskind emceed the event, along with fashion and journalism student Kate Britten from Lynn University.

