Boca Raton teen accused of fleeing from deputies in Florida Keys, crashing into multiple vehicles

FLORIDA KEYS, Fla. — A Boca Raton teenager fled from deputies in the upper Florida Keys after a reckless hit-and-run early Sunday morning, deputies said.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Maxwell Daniel Burgan, 19, was spotted speeding through a construction zone in a Chevrolet pickup truck northbound on U.S. Highway 1 near mile marker 84 at about 12:21 a.m.

Authorities said Burgan fled from deputies in a Chevrolet pickup truck while continuing to speed, driving recklessly in the wrong lanes and swerving through traffic. They said he also struck another vehicle but did not stop.

His tires were successfully spiked near mile marker 89, but Burgan did not stop, driving on two rims.

The sheriff's office said Burgan continued to drive recklessly through a construction zone at mile markers 97-99.

The truck's remaining two tires were successfully spiked near mile marker 99 where Burgan crashed into two separate vehicles as well as trees in a median before coming to a stop.

Burgan was taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier for injuries to his arm before being jailed. None of the other drivers or passengers involved in the incident were hurt.

The 19-year-old faces charges of DUI, DUI causing property damage, fleeing-and-eluding, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash and possession of a fake ID.

The sheriff's office said Burgan admitted to drinking before the incident.