Boca Raton tech company, tech school create scholarships for students

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Boca Raton tech company is helping pay for scholarships for five people.

The Engineer For Change scholarship was created to help create diversity in the tech industry.

MediaOps in Boca Raton partnered with tech school Boca Code to create the Engineer For Change scholarship.

"When it came to reading the scholarship essays, it was too hard to pick one," sais Michelle Bakels from Boca Code.

With funding help from local companies, five scholarships were given to help pay for a software engineering course.

Bakels said each winner wanted to help better the tech world

"Impact, impact, I just want to show kids there is more," said Jarue Johnson, one of the scholarship recipients.

Johnson said he wants to help inspire with skills he will learn from the course.

"I can help build businesses and give back in that way," Johnson said.

Three of the five winners are women. Victoria Rosa said she hopes to inspire other women and wants to use her major in neuroscience.

"If I could, I'd love to tie both of these together," Rosa said.

Gabriella Rios said she has no coding experience, but won't let that stop her from find a new career

"After these 10 weeks, I am hoping to inspire other women because I have no coding," Rios said.

Boca Code said they hope they can have another round of scholarships to help more people get involved in the tech industry.