Menu

Watch
NewsRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoca Raton

Actions

Boca Raton students duct tape principal, vice principal to door as reading reward

Posted: 4:04 PM, May 24, 2019
Updated: 2019-05-24 20:12:16Z
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
WPTV-GLENN-EVENT-1.jpg
WPTV-GLENN-EVENT-2.jpg
WPTV-GLENN-EVENT-3.jpg
WPTV-GLENN-EVENT-4.jpg

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A pair of school leaders in Palm Beach County found themselves in a very strange situation on Friday.

The principal and vice principal at J.C. Mitchell Elementary School in Boca Raton were duct taped to a cafeteria door!

What gives??

Because all second graders at the school completed a reading challenge, the got to duct tape their principal and vice principal to the door as a reward!

WPTV Storm Team 5 Meteorologist Glenn Glazer visited the school on Friday to talk to students about the science of weather, and while he was there, he snapped a picture with the school leaders in their difficult spot.

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Preparing you for tomorrow