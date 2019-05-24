BOCA RATON, Fla. — A pair of school leaders in Palm Beach County found themselves in a very strange situation on Friday.

The principal and vice principal at J.C. Mitchell Elementary School in Boca Raton were duct taped to a cafeteria door!

What gives??

Because all second graders at the school completed a reading challenge, the got to duct tape their principal and vice principal to the door as a reward!

WPTV Storm Team 5 Meteorologist Glenn Glazer visited the school on Friday to talk to students about the science of weather, and while he was there, he snapped a picture with the school leaders in their difficult spot.