Boca Raton senior community reacts to new CDC guidelines, reunites with family

BOCA RATON, Fla. — After more than a year of social distancing and isolation, vaccinated residents at a Boca Raton senior community are getting to reunite with loved ones.

“I haven’t hugged anybody in a long time,” Joanne said.

Joanne and Isobel met 5 years ago at Sinai Residences a retirement community in Boca Raton.

“You learn to love people that you live with who are all in the same boat,” Joanne said.

They say the pandemic brought them closer together while not being able to physically interact with family and friends outside of the community.

“It was difficult,” Isobel said.

Then last month, all residents received their final shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Allowing the fully vaccinated residents to gather in small groups following CDC guidelines.

Joanne’s daughter Jill says now that she is also vaccinated, they are planning a family trip this summer, so Joanne can finally meet her great great grandchildren.

“That was a feeling of utter relief,” Jill said.

“It just was like light at the end of the tunnel for them,” Amy Linder said.

Linder the Director of Sales and Marketing at Sinai Residences says more than 400 residents were vaccinated. However, they are still taking a gradual approach to reopening.

“We are doing small group activities, we have opened our card rooms, but it’s been slowly,” she said. “So, everyone still has to wear their masks, every table is still socially distanced.”

As for Joanne and Isobel they are spending their time together both planning their upcoming family reunions.

“My three daughters are eager to get here,” Isobel said.