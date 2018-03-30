Boca Raton residents worried over post office move

BOCA RATON, Fl. - UPDATE: People who live near the Downtown Boca Raton area got a chance to weigh in on a possible relocation on the post office.

The postal service has three other sites they are still exploring and the post office in Mizner will remain open until a decision is made about its future.

EARLIER STORY:

The downtown post office in Boca Raton in moving. The United States Postal Service posted the news outside the building and notice of a public meeting.

The news has some local residents worried that the easy access to a post office might go away.

“I live in this vicinity and it is very convenient,” said Steven Sarashon.

“I can come get my mail and it only takes a few minutes,” added Erv Fleishman.

Petitions have started to keep to location at the NE 2nd one, and even some protestors showed up with “Save Our Post Office” signs on Wednesday.

“I don’t like the idea, i hate it, this is a very convenient location,” said Fleishman.

There is a post office a few miles away, but people would like to see a location closer to the current one and in downtown. USPS didn’t say where the new location will be yet but they will keep it in the same area.

“If there were ever a time for a post office to be in our downtown, it is now,” said Boca Raton City Councilman Scott Singer.

He hopes the with the cities encouragement, the postal service will listen to what the people want.

“A post office in our downtown is vital to our residents,” said Singer.

USPS will have their public meeting Friday the 29 at the Community Center at 4:30 p.m.