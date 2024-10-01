Watch Now
Boca Raton police urge public to avoid 500 Northwest 77th Street

Disturbance between occupants investigated at Residence Inn Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Authorities in Boca Raton are urging the public to avoid 500 Northwest 77th St. because of police activity.

Police posted on X at 10:30 a.m. that they are investigating a disturbance between occupants at the nearby Residence Inn Boca Raton.

This location is near Boca Industrial Park, a large warehouse property, west of Interstate 95.

