Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoca Raton

Actions

Boca Raton police officer saves choking man by performing Heimlich maneuver

Incident occurred at car wash
Protect and serve. That's what a Boca Raton police officer did Thursday, possibly saving a man's life.
Video posted on social media by the Boca Raton Police Department shows an officer saving a choking man on Sept. 14, 2023.
Posted at 10:19 PM, Sep 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-14 22:19:15-04

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Protect and serve.

That's what a Boca Raton police officer did Thursday, possibly saving a man's life.

The Boca Raton Police Department posted a video on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, of an officer at a car wash.

The post said a man was eating his lunch when he started choking and ran to Officer Bissoon for help.

The officer was able to successfully perform the Heimlich maneuver on the choking man.

Police said the man expressed how grateful he was that the officer was there in his moment of need.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7