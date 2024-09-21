Boca Raton Police investigating strong-arm robbery at Town Center Mall

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton Police is investigating a strong-arm robbery that occurred at around 5 p.m. Friday in the east parking lot of the Boca Town Center Mall.

According to the press release, the victim was walking towards the mall from her vehicle when the suspect approached her and began pulling the purse off her shoulder. After a brief struggle, the suspect fled on foot towards Butts Road. The victim was not injured.

The suspect is believed to be a thin-built black male in his 20s, wearing a red sweatshirt and jeans. The suspect's vehicle has been identified as a black 2013-2017 Honda Accord with no license plate.

Boca Raton Police The suspect vehicle has been identified as a black 20113-2017 Honda Accord with no license plate.

Those with information on this investigation are encouraged to call Boca Raton Detective Jonathan Owirka at 561-982-4925.