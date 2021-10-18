Watch
Boca Raton Municipal Golf Course closes

City to open new public course at former Boca Country Club
The public golf course in Boca Raton closed on Sunday.
Posted at 4:19 AM, Oct 18, 2021
BOCA RATON, Fla. — The public golf course in Boca Raton closed Sunday.

Boca Raton Municipal Golf Course opened more than 40 years ago. The city is selling the land to a developer to build houses.

Dozens of golfers were out on Sunday to get a last round of golf.

Roger Kleinschmidt
Roger Kleinschmidt plays his last round of golf at Boca Raton Municipal Golf Course.

"I love it here. I have named the alligators," said Roger Kleinschmidt, who has been a member for 41 years.

Kleinschmidt said he had the last tee time of the day, and it would be emotional when he got to the last hole.

"It will be sad. There will be tears. This is like home to me," Kleinschmidt said.

Golfer at Boca Raton Municipal Golf Course
A golfer takes one of their finals swings at Boca Raton Municipal Golf Course.

Others shared their memories, from father and sons spending time together or other 41-year members.

The city is working to open a new public course at the former Boca Country Club located off Congress Avenue and Clint Moore Road.

There is no official date for the new Boca Raton Golf and Racket Club.

The city has also not announced the new pricing for the new public course.

