Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoca Raton

Actions

Boca Raton man who held therapist hostage for 15 hours sentenced to life in prison

Tzvi Allswang pled guilty in March to charges of attempted murder and sexual battery
A knife-wielding suspect who was shot in the head by a deputy during an alleged hostage situation is out of the hospital and now at the Palm Beach County Jail.
Tzvi Allswang in court on July 7, 2022
Posted at 1:01 PM, Jun 11, 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Boca Raton man who kidnapped, raped and tortured his therapist in 2022 was sentenced to life in prison Monday.

Tzvi Allswang, 22, received a life sentence from Judge Daliah Weiss at the Palm Beach County Courthouse Monday afternoon.

Tzvi Allswang, PBSO mugshot released July 6, 2022

Region S Palm Beach County

Man who raped, tortured mental health therapist pleads guilty

Scott Sutton
3:22 PM, Mar 12, 2024

The horrific events happened in July 2022, when Allswang's mental health therapist arrived at his parents' Boca Raton home for a session. She was held against her will for 15 hours, as Allswang raped, beat and tortured her at knifepoint.

When deputies arrived, Allswang was holding a knife and would not comply with officer demands to drop it. He was subsequently shot in the head, but survived.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WE'RE LISTENING TO YOU