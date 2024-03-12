Man who raped, tortured mental health therapist near Boca Raton pleads guilty

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach County man accused of holding a mental health therapist hostage and raping her multiple times at a home near Boca Raton two years ago pleaded guilty Tuesday.

Tzvi Allswang, who was 20 years old at the time of the attack, was also found to be a sexual predator and agreed that he is a dangerous sexual offender.

The incident occurred in July 2022 in the 22000 block of Larkspur Trail in the Thornhill Green community near Boca Raton.

When deputies arrived at the home, they said they heard the therapist screaming for help. Deputies forced their way inside the home and encountered the woman being held against her will by Allswang, who was armed with a knife.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Sgt. William Nogueras shot Allswang in the head after he held the mental health therapist against her will inside the home for 15 hours.

The woman who was held hostage was later taken to Wellington Regional Hospital for treatment.

She told detectives that her role was to help Allswang function in society, such as getting a job and how to behave during a job interview.

Allswang is scheduled to be sentenced May 31.