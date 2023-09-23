Boca Raton honors educator, activist Lois D. Martin with street name

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A street in Boca Raton now honors a community activist, educator and lifelong resident of the city.

A celebration was held for the dedication of "Lois D. Martin Way," located on a portion of Glades Road between Federal Highway and Dixie Highway.

The designation pays tribute to the legacy of Lois D. Martin who passed away last year at the age of 94.

Martin was a lifelong resident of Pearl City, the city's historic Black community.

Joanne Polin, Polin Public Relations Lois D. Martin, Boca Raton activist

The honorary street naming was the result of efforts by the Developing Interracial Social Change and the Boca Raton City Council. The designation was voted into law by the Florida Legislature this summer.

Born in 1928 in Boca Raton, Martin graduated from Carver High School in Delray Beach and earned her degree from Florida A&M College before pursuing graduate studies at Boston College in 1950.

In addition to her career as an educator, Martin was an active member of her community, holding a variety of titles including vice chairwoman of the housing authority and secretary to the parks and recreation advisory board.

"Lois D. Martin's legacy as an educator and community leader shines as a beacon of inspiration in the City of Boca Raton," Mayor Scott Singer said in a statement. "Her unwavering commitment to fostering positive change has resonated deeply, particularly within the historic Pearl City neighborhood. In naming a street in her honor, we pay tribute to her life of advocacy and substantial contributions to our city and hope it will inspire generations to come."