Precautionary lockdown lifted at Boca Raton High School

Classes back to normal after police believed student possibly brought weapon on campus
WPTV
Boca Raton Community High School on Aug. 10, 2021.
Posted at 12:31 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 13:44:59-04

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A precautionary lockdown at Boca Raton High School has been lifted Tuesday afternoon, according to the police department.

The Boca Raton Police Department tweeted the update at 12:48 p.m. and said "all is okay."

The lockdown was put in place just after noon after police said a student possibly brought a weapon on campus.

School spokeswoman Claudia Shea said school police did a sweep of the school. Shea said the student who they thought may have a weapon actually did not attend school Tuesday.

Tuesday is the first day of classes in Palm Beach County.

