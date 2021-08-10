Precautionary lockdown lifted at Boca Raton High School

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A precautionary lockdown at Boca Raton High School has been lifted Tuesday afternoon, according to the police department.

The Boca Raton Police Department tweeted the update at 12:48 p.m. and said "all is okay."

The lockdown was put in place just after noon after police said a student possibly brought a weapon on campus.

School spokeswoman Claudia Shea said school police did a sweep of the school. Shea said the student who they thought may have a weapon actually did not attend school Tuesday.

Tuesday is the first day of classes in Palm Beach County.