Boca Raton getting its first Chick-fil-A, despite traffic concerns

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton is getting its first Chick-fil-A built within city limits, despite some traffic concerns.

Palmetto Park Square will be home to the Boca Raton's first Chick-fil-A. The busy shopping center sits right off Palmetto Park Road and I-95.

"I think it is awesome, Boca Raton could use a Chick-fil-A," said one customer.

Most people are excited to hear the fast food restaurant will replace the old Sun Trust Bank.

"I am really excited to see a Chick-fil-A there, we need to see more places," another customer said.

In August, the city's planning and zoning board gave approval for the Chick-fil-A plans. City staff expressed concerns over traffic and had asked city council to reconsider the approval

"I didn't feel the location here provided that kind of an issue," said City Councilman Andy Thomson.

Thomson said the council agreed with the planning and zoning board, giving Chick-fil-A the green light.

Boca city staff had asked Chick-fil-A to make several adjustments to their drive-through to make room for the heavy traffic that can typically come with the particular restaurant

One of those adjustments is a dynamic electronic system in the drive-through to let people know if it's full.

"It's probably the most efficient drive-through you have seen," Thomson said.

Thomson added he’s not worried about the traffic spilling into the shopping center, and this new restaurant could be a start to new business going in here.

"It’ll lend some life to the area and I think it will make it a much for an attractive place," Thomson said.

Two years ago the Kmart closed and according to the property managers, there are no updates on who will take over the retail space.

People are hoping to see the “For Lease” signs go away

"They need to revive the shopping plaza and that could possibly help, anything to make this a more positive shopping mall," one customer said.