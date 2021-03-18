Boca Raton fashion show celebrates the beauty that comes with age

BOCA RATON, Fla. — An event is drawing together couture designers to celebrate the beauty that comes with age.

Designers from around the world are gathering in Boca Raton for the Couture International Fashion, Flowers and Art show. With a limited guest list due to the pandemic, there will be a runway fashion show and artist vendors will sell their items.

The Executive Producer, Patricia Duch, says the models will all be older than 50 and will embrace their bodies as they are.

“That is the most beautiful you, because you now are a survivor from cancer, you was a fighter with that, and those marks on your body is makes who you are and why you’re here today on your body and why you’re here today in my runway,” Duch said.

The show benefits El Puente Home, which supports female survivors of abuse in Paraguay.