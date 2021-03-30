Boca Raton couple creates 'Pandemic Playground' from beach trash

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Boca Raton couple is finding a new use for the trash they find at the beach.

Tom and Rita Madden walk the beach in Boca Raton every day, picking up trash.

"It is usually after a weekend we find most," Tom Madden said.

From small things to larger items to even newer trash on the beach

"A lot of face masks, they are washing in," Madden said.

Tom said he started looking at some of his trash collection and got an idea.

"I said maybe I can create something from it," Madden said.

And the Pandemic Playground was created.

Tom added a shovel found while walking. He said the art piece started last March and he’s added bits and pieces.

"We have palm trees, then we have the boat," Madden said.

A few pieces hang out around the apartment, and any new item finds a home in the playground.

"I would like to spread the fever of collecting," Madden said.

Tom said he would love to see others start to turn beach trash into treasures

"If everyone had their own Pandemic Playground, our beaches would be pristine," Madden said.

He added he can't wait for his grandkids to see his artwork when they can travel from up north, and will be back to the beach tomorrow to keep adding to his collection.