Boca Raton city leaders push back new plans for Camino Square

BOCA RATON, Fla. — More plans for Boca Raton’s downtown are heating up again.

KRCX Delaware Company & FCI Camino LLC, Miskel Backman are the developers behind the proposed 9.1-acre mixed-use project, Camino Square.

Following Tuesday’s CRA meeting, developers are headed back to the drawing board after pushback from city leaders.

The lot is where Winn Dixie once stood years ago, and then in 2019, the mixed-use project was approved.

Developers were asking to change the original plan, but it was an idea that many residents didn’t support.

“You can see a lot of people back here walking their dogs and just having the open green space available. We all love it,” said Martha Parker. “The more cars and density that you have, the more, the harder it is to move around—Less safe for pedestrians and cyclists.”

Parker has called Boca Raton home her whole life and is calling for more shops after Phase II of the project reduced retail space from 37,399 square feet to 8,632 square feet.

“There’s no Ulta’s, there’s no Marshalls or TJ Maxx,” stated Parker. “Just the stuff that you would want on a day-to-day basis.”

Phase I of the project brought two eight-story towers with 346 units on 171 W Camino Real. In Phase II, developers wanted to reduce retail to add 394 more residential units.

“We are downtown. Without density, and I understand that word causes heartburn for some, but without density, we will never have a vibrant downtown,” said Ele Zachariades, the developers’ attorney.

Developers spent more than $3 million to better traffic, including new turn lanes and bike paths. The plan would’ve also included restaurant, office, and business space, but after discussion, city leaders put those plans on hold.

“I think the retail reduction was a real big issue,” said Yvette Drucker. “I think that is an issue because we are trying to create that vibrancy and I want that downtown, I want that walkability, I want that access.”

Fran Nachals and Marc Widger also agreed to postpone the project and have developers make changes more suitable for their city.

“Is it true to the vision of the downtown? For me right now, it isn’t,” stated Nachals. “I know that they can come up with something better than this.”

City leaders and developers will meet to discuss phase II next month.

