Boca Raton awaits money from recently-passed federal infrastructure bill

BOCA RATON, Fla. — With the massive federal infrastructure bill now signed and sealed, cities and counties across Florida are waiting to see what it brings to them.

The mayor of Boca Raton is hoping some of the federal infrastructure money can be put to work in his city.

"It remains to be seen how much each city and county gets. We'd be thrilled if it was the tens of millions of dollars," said Mayor Scott Singer.

Singer said there are always things to fix in his city.

Boca Raton is currently in the middle of a $500 million effort to replace underground pipes.

"We constantly have a priority list, a 5-year plan for capital improvements," Singer said.

Fixing infrastructure is a big part of what the president and Congress had in mind in passing the massive $1.2 trillion-dollar package.

According to the White House, Florida stands to receive:

$13.1 billion to fix highways

$245 million for bridge repairs

$2.6 billion for public transportation

$1.6 billion for water infrastructure, clean drinking water

There's also money for expanding broadband internet and stopping cyberattacks.

The money has made many Republicans worry about the cost, but now that has passed, mayors like Singer are focused on the fixing.

"We're rebuilding the bridge over Clint Moore at I-95, the Florida Department of Transportation is doing that. We've done rebuilds of bridges at Camino Real at the Intracoastal [Waterway]. We'll need something eventually at Palmetto Park Road and at Spanish River as well, so infrastructure is part of what we always have to focus on," Singer said.

Boca Raton is just one city wondering what the infrastructure bill will be able to offer them.

Cities and counties across South Florida and Treasure Coast will soon be working on a to-do list.

"We're looking for a long rebuild of our City Hall and master campus downtown, community center and police station," Singer said. "That's going to be a nine-figure project," Singer said.

