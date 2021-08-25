Boca Raton approves building recertification inspection program

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Boca Raton City Commission passed its building recertification inspection program with one quick vote.

Sitting and watching it all is Richard Zimmer.

"I think it's a great first step. It's a proactive item to meet the requirements of what's been happening in South Florida as a result of the Surfside collapse," he said.

Boca's city commission quickly moved to create such a program after the Surfside condo building collapse.

Todd Wilson

"I think the fact this is an interim process we're going to learn along the way and will afford us the opportunities to make changes that make sense as we learn what works and what doesn't work," City Commissioner Monica Mayotte said.

The ordinance is asking owners of condo buildings that are 30 years old or older to submit for recertification.

The ordinance requires buildings that are over 50 feet tall, or larger than 5,000 square feet, or have more than 500 people to submit a structural and electrical engineering report. If deficiencies are identified, the building owner has 30 days to submit a repair plan. The city will give the owners 180 days to start repairs.

Todd Wilson

Not everyone was on board with the plan.

"I think you're rushing into this a little too fast. I think there are so many questions as to staffing, availability of inspectors, and basically working out the rules," Steven Wallick said.

At the moment there is an initial backlog of 242 buildings. City staff is proposing a four-year schedule to eliminate the backlog beginning with buildings closes to the ocean.

Zimmer said the people have spoken.

"I think there's a great groundswell of people wanting to know what's going on with their building," he said.

The city commission said now that the program has passed it will take them a few months to set up everything. From there, they'll begin sending out notices.

