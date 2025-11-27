BOCA RATON, Fla. — As families across the country prepare for Thanksgiving meals and reunions, a group of young dancers from Boca Raton is spending the holiday week in Manhattan — preparing for the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

More than a dozen dancers from Boca Dance Studio are joining hundreds of performers from across the United States as part of the Spirit of America Productions performance team.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

Boca dance studio dancers head to New York for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

This marks the fourth time dancers from the Palm Beaches have been invited to participate in the parade, a tradition that Artistic Director Katie Westridge says never gets old.

“We are incredibly excited,” Westridge said.

The studio submits an audition tape every three years for consideration, a schedule designed to give more dancers the chance to experience the national spotlight.

“We go every three years, because it is such a big opportunity. So we try to make it so that way different generations are able to experience it,” Westridge said.

Westridge said the most meaningful part of the trip is giving her dancers a chance to take part in an American tradition recognized nationwide.

“The most exciting part about this is that our dancers get to be a part of a timeless tradition that everyone knows about. It doesn't matter you know what part of the country you're from, everybody knows about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade,” she said.

This year, the Boca Dance Studio team will perform a Lady Gaga mix, choreography they learned at home before traveling to New York to begin full rehearsals.

“We're really excited to be a part of that. And this year, they're going to be doing a Lady Gaga mix that they will be performing. They learned the choreography, and they're headed up to New York this weekend to start the rehearsal process,” Westridge said.

The dancers are now in the Big Apple, gearing up for the big moment, joining more than 500 dancers representing talent from all corners of the country.

“They get to be a part of something that is so incredibly special, and they get a true professional performance opportunity that they can add to their resumes, or at the very least, just add to their memories,” Westridge said.

The team says they’re ready for their national debut — and shared a message before leaving:

“WE’LL SEE YOU AT THE MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE.”