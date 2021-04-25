Boca Bash returns amid coronavirus and safety concerns

There were boats as far as the eye could see on Sunday as Boca Raton's wildest boating bash returned in a big way.

The "Boca Bash" returned this year in full swing after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Though the event isn't a fun free-for-all for everyone.

City leaders say they are worried about a potential spike in coronavirus infections as well as boater safety.

A spokesman for the Boca Raton Police Department said they are worried about the depth of the water, and are afraid people will get injured jumping into the water during the below average tide.

In 2018 a 32-year-old man drowned at the annual unsanctioned event.

In 2019 four people were arrested for boating under the influence.