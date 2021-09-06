Boat ramps in Boca Raton to close for six months

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Silver Palm Boat ramps will close for six months starting Tuesday, September 7.

The closure is tied to the city’s multimillion-dollar plan to renovate Silver Palm and Wildflower Park.

The park was busy on Monday for the holiday, with lines forming at points with people waiting to get their boats in and out of the water.

The city is closing the area to build an additional boat ramp.

“Six months is tough, I hope it goes by quick,” said Tom Schaefer.

Schaefer uses the ramps because they are the only ones in Boca Raton. He said the additional ramp plus any updates to the function of the area will be worth the wait.

The owner of Mizner Storall which stores dozens of boats and Jetskis said the population growth in Boca Raton has made Silver Palm a popular spot.

“Not only did the population grow, but I can tell you as the owner of a boatyard, everybody has boats, campers, and RV’s,” said Marshall Sklar.

There are alternative boat ramps in Palm Beach County and Broward County that can be used for the next six months.