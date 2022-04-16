B'nai Congregation celebrates Passover while reflecting on Ukrainians

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Families in the Jewish community got together at sundown Friday to celebrate Passover

It's a holiday intended to remember the history of their religion and the strength that helped them persevere through adversity.

But some families say it's difficult to come together this Passover knowing so many have been ripped apart in Ukraine.

"So many of the problems that we had 2,000 years ago, our country, this world is having it right now in Ukraine," said Martin Kotler, a member of B'nai Torah Congregation in Boca Raton. "Our family has grown to about 35 now. ... And it gets to be a little rowdy"

Kotler is thankful to be surrounded by his family for Sedat but can't help thinking of all the Jewish families displaced in Ukraine for the holiday.

"We're concerned very, very much of those people that are stranded out there. I don't know what position they're in, down a cellar or what or traveling around to one of those other countries to hope that they let them in."

Now Rabbi David Steinhardt with B'nai Torah is putting the call out for action.

"Because they're Ukrainian citizens they've been impacted like everyone else. And for many of them they are either survivors from holocaust or the children and grandchildren of survivors, so for them it's reliving a horrible nightmare," the rabbie said.

He says the B'nai has held fundraisers and collected some $40,000 for refugee relief and filled an entire airplane with supplies for humanitarian aid.

"You know we're so far removed from there that it is on one hand it does feel very surreal on the other hand it wasn't long ago that it happened to us," Steinhardt said.

According to the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, there are over 200,000 Jewish people living in Ukraine.

"Once this gets straightened out hopefully I would love to go to Ukraine. I would love to walk those streets. I would love to tell the people what a great job they did and how wonderful the world thinks of them," Kotler said.

Click here if you would like to help the temple with their Ukraine relief:

