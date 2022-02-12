Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A bicyclist was killed Friday after being hit by a vehicle in Boca Raton.

The crash occurred just before 12:30 p.m. along the 500 block of NW Spanish River Boulevard.

Boca Raton police said a 2013 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on Spanish River Boulevard when it struck the bicyclist who was also traveling westbound.

The bicyclist suffered head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Jeffery Van Camp at 561- 620-6098.

The victim’s identity is being withheld under Marsy’s Law.