Beloved Boca store faces uncertain future after 51 years, owner reflects on 5 decades

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Kent Norris has been running Barrier Reef, a local fish and aquarium store, for 51 years. He opened the business right out of college, fueled by a passion for marine life and a desire to share it with the community.

“I had this little piece of knowledge and no money,” Norris recalled. “I decided I’d open this up because this is something I wanted to do.”

Barrier Reef specializes in selling vibrant fish, coral, and aquariums, serving as a go-to spot for aquarium enthusiasts. Longtime customer Salvatore Miller, who has been visiting the store for 22 years, describes the shop as essential to his hobby.

“This is where I buy my fish, my coral, and advice to keep my hobby going,” Miller said.

As the business has evolved, it has become a family-owned and operated business. Kent’s daughter, Kelly Gramestey, manages the store’s daily operations, with his granddaughter also playing an active role.

However, after more than five decades, the store faces challenges from inflation and online competition. At 82 years old, Norris admits he can no longer keep up with the demands of running the business.

“The business is transitioning into things I’m not into, like social media. It just felt like it was time,” he said.

“Customers come in for the knowledge we provide, but many prefer to buy online, and we just can’t compete.”

Gramestey emphasizes the store’s importance to the community. “We have generations of families still coming here—grandfathers bringing in their grandsons,” she explained.

News of the potential closure has left customers feeling saddened, with some even expressing interest in purchasing the store.

“We're pursuing every avenue we can to keep the store open,” Norris said.

While operations continue as usual for now, the future of Barrier Reef in Boca Raton remains uncertain amidst changing consumer trends and a wider range of online options.

Norris tells WPTV he prefers to see the store remain open but may have to close by September if a buyer does not come forward.