72-year-old woman from Colombia killed in single-vehicle Boca Raton crash

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A woman from South America died Wednesday after the vehicle she was riding in crashed into a tree in Boca Raton, police said.

The wreck happened just before 1:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Camino Real.

A 73-year-old Boca Raton woman was driving a 2014 Hyundai Tucson westbound on West Camino Real when she lost control of the vehicle, according to investigators.

The vehicle left its lane of travel and struck a tree on the north side of the road.

The front passenger, identified as Victoria Luna, 72, of Colombia, died at the scene.

The driver was taken to Delray Medical Center for treatment for a broken ankle.

No other vehicles were involved in the wreck. Police did not elaborate on how or why the driver lost control of the vehicle.