2 suspects arrested after shooting at Town Center at Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Two men are in custody after a person was shot and robbed Wednesday evening at the Town Center at Boca Raton.

Police said in a written statement that when an officer arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg outside the mall entrance of Saks Fifth Avenue.

The victim told police that he and his three friends were walking at the mall, outside of Saks Fifth Avenue, when two people that he didn't know approached them and began "mean-muggin" them.

Dictionary.com defines "mean-muggin" as an "act of glowering at someone with an intimidating, irritated, or judgmental facial expression."

A fight broke out between the groups and one of the men pulled out a gun, shooting the victim in the leg.

Police said the attackers then took cash that fell out of the victim's pocket and fled the area.

An officer that arrived at the scene witnessed the driver of a silver Toyota Camry leaving the mall at a high rate of speed.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled before crashing at Butts and Glades Road.

After a short foot chase, the two suspects, a 17-year-old from West Palm Beach and Carlos Peavy Jr., 18, of Riviera Beach were arrested.

Police said three firearms were recovered from the vehicle.

The case is still under investigation. The public is urged to contact Detective Scott Hanley at 561-338-1344 if they can help in the case.