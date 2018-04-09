Missing 12-year-old Boca Raton girl found safe

Scott Sutton
4:11 AM, Apr 9, 2018
Marissa Ernest

Boca Raton Police Department

BOCA RATON, Fla. - UPDATE: Around 6:18 a.m.Boca Raton police said Marissa Ernest was found safe.

EARLIER STORY

Boca Raton police are looking for a 12-year-old girl that went missing Monday morning. 

The child, Marissa Ernest, who was last seen along the 400 block of NE 38th Street around midnight.

The girl is 4 feet 2 inches and weighs about 175 pounds. It is believed she left the area on a bicycle, wearing SpongeBob pajamas.

If you know the whereabouts of the girl or have any information that can assist us with locating her, please call (561) 368-6201.

Police said they are using a helicopter in the area of 3800 N Dixie Hwy. in search of the child.

