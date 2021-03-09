Man shot outside Boca Raton shopping center; shooter sought

BOCA RATON, Fla. — One person was shot outside a Boca Raton shopping center Monday evening, according to police.

Boca Raton police were called to shots fired in the area of Military Trail and Town Center Circle about 5:30 p.m.

Police said an investigation determined that a man's car became disabled at the intersection. The man got out of his car and walked into the Shops at Boca Center parking lot, where he was followed by the person who fired the gun.

Todd Wilson/WPTV Police blocked off the area after a shooting near the Shops at Boca Center.

The shooter fled in a gray or tan sedan that police said was occupied by three or four men.

Officers canvassed the area for hours and streets reopened about 10 p.m.

The victim was taken to Delray Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boca Raton Police Department at (561) 368-6201.