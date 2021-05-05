1 person injured in I-95 shooting in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — One man is injured following a shooting on Interstate 95 in Boca Raton late Monday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at approximately 5 p.m. on the southbound lanes of I-95, north of Yamato Road exit.

FHP said the victim was driving a 2002 Volvo station wagon when his vehicle was shot four times and he was struck by one bullet.

The man was transported to Delray Beach Medical Center.

Officials are now looking for the shooter's vehicle described as a white four-door Honda with an unknown tag number.

FHP is asking anyone who was in the area and has any information regarding this incident to contact them at *FHP *347 or Crime Stoppers with reference case number FHPL21OFF027792.