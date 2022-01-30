Woman killed, girl seriously injured, suspected drunk driver arrested in Okeechobee County crash

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was killed and a 4-year-old girl was seriously injured by a suspected drunk driver in an Okeechobee County crash Saturday evening.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, at 6:00 p.m. a pickup truck was traveling north on SW 48th Avenue.

An SUV was traveling east on State Road 70 approaching the intersection with SW 48th Avenue.

The pickup truck failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign at State Road 70 and attempted a left turn to travel west on State Road 70.

The 74-year-old Okeechobee woman driving the SUV was unable to avoid crashing into the side of the truck.

She was pronounced deceased at Raulerson Hospital.

Her passenger, a 4-year-old girl, was flown by Air Rescue to St. Mary's Medical Center where she remains with serious injuries.

The unidentified 64-year-old driver of the pickup truck suffered no known injuries and was arrested on scene for DUI manslaughter, DUI serious bodily injury, and DUI property damage.

He was booked into the Okeechobee County Jail.

The case is pending investigation.